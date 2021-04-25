A Palestinian swirls homemade sparkler fireworks during an anti-Israel protest in Gaza City on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu calls for calm ‘on all sides’ in Jerusalem amid fresh violence
- Netanyahu also warned that Israel is ‘prepared for all scenarios’ after rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, prompting Israeli retaliatory air strikes
- After 36 rockets were launched on Friday, the Israeli army said it intercepted another rocket launched from the Gaza Strip on Saturday evening
Topic | Israel
