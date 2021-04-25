First responders work at the scene of a fire at a hospital in Baghdad after oxygen cylinders reportedly exploded late on Saturday. Photo: AP First responders work at the scene of a fire at a hospital in Baghdad after oxygen cylinders reportedly exploded late on Saturday. Photo: AP
Dozens of Iraqi coronavirus patients die in fire sparked by oxygen tank explosion

  • Officials said at least 82 people died and over 110 were injured when the fire broke out in the ICU of a Baghdad hospital
  • Iraq is battling a severe second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, with daily cases averaging new highs of about 8,000

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:37pm, 25 Apr, 2021

