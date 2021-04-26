Iran’s deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. Photo: EPA-EFE
US must lift sanctions from 1,500 individuals to fix nuclear deal, Iran says
- Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the comments following a meeting he had with Iran’s parliament about progress in the talks
- The European Union will chair the talks in Vienna, where envoys are trying to synchronise a US return to and Iranian compliance with the 2015 agreement.
Topic | Iran
Iran’s deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. Photo: EPA-EFE