Iran’s deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. Photo: EPA-EFE Iran’s deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran’s deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran
World /  Middle East

US must lift sanctions from 1,500 individuals to fix nuclear deal, Iran says

  • Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the comments following a meeting he had with Iran’s parliament about progress in the talks
  • The European Union will chair the talks in Vienna, where envoys are trying to synchronise a US return to and Iranian compliance with the 2015 agreement.

Topic |   Iran
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 3:03am, 26 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Iran’s deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. Photo: EPA-EFE Iran’s deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran’s deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE