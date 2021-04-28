The USS Firebolt fired warning shots at Iranian vessel. Photo: US Army via AP
US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran in Persian Gulf
- The US Navy fired the shots after vessels of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol
- Regulations issued last year give US Navy commanders the authority to take ‘defensive measures’ against vessels in the Middle East that come within 109 yards of their warships
Topic | US-Iran tensions
