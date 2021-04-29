Flames are seen at the Aramco production facility at the Shaybah oilfield in Saudi Arabia in May 2018. Photo: Reuters Flames are seen at the Aramco production facility at the Shaybah oilfield in Saudi Arabia in May 2018. Photo: Reuters
Major Chinese investors in talks to buy Aramco stake in Saudi Arabia, insiders say

  • The country is looking to sell 1 per cent of its state oil firm to a leading global energy firm, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday
  • Aramco is said to be in talks with sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation as well as Chinese national oil companies

Updated: 3:32am, 29 Apr, 2021

Flames are seen at the Aramco production facility at the Shaybah oilfield in Saudi Arabia in May 2018. Photo: Reuters
