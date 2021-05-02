Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia‘s Governor to the International Atomic Energy Agency. Photo: EPA-EFE
Progress made at Vienna talks on US-Iran nuclear deal, say diplomats
- Diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia and Britain said they need more work and time to bring about a future agreement
- The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something it insists it does not want to do
Topic | Iran
