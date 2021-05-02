Children take part in a candlelight vigil to honour the people killed and injured in a stampede at an ultra-Orthodox Jewish festival on the slopes of Israel's Mount Meron in Jerusalem, Israel on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Ten children and teenagers among the dead in Israel festival stampede
- Four Americans, a Canadian and a man from Argentina were among those killed
- Calls were growing on Saturday for establishing an official commission of inquiry into the incident that left 45 dead
Topic | Israel
Children take part in a candlelight vigil to honour the people killed and injured in a stampede at an ultra-Orthodox Jewish festival on the slopes of Israel's Mount Meron in Jerusalem, Israel on Saturday. Photo: Reuters