Washington denies reports Iran to free four Americans in exchange for US$7 billion frozen funds
- The US State Department rejected an Iranian TV report, saying no prisoner swap deal has been reached
- The report also said that British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe would be released once London had paid off a military debt owed to Tehran
Topic | Iran
British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. File photo: Reuters