British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. File photo: Reuters British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. File photo: Reuters
British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. File photo: Reuters
Iran
World /  Middle East

Washington denies reports Iran to free four Americans in exchange for US$7 billion frozen funds

  • The US State Department rejected an Iranian TV report, saying no prisoner swap deal has been reached
  • The report also said that British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe would be released once London had paid off a military debt owed to Tehran

Topic |   Iran
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:44pm, 2 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. File photo: Reuters British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. File photo: Reuters
British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE