Israelis light candles for the 45 victims killed in a stampede during a religious festival on Saturday. Photo: JINI via Xinhua
Israel observes day of mourning for 45 people crushed to death at religious festival
- Flags were lowered to half-staff and questions raised about accountability for one of the country’s worst civilian disasters
- In his address in St Peter’s Square in the Vatican, Pope Francis said he would remember the victims and their families in prayer
Topic | Israel
Israelis light candles for the 45 victims killed in a stampede during a religious festival on Saturday. Photo: JINI via Xinhua