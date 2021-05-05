Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to his supporters at his Likud party's headquarters in Jerusalem in March. Photo: AP
Benjamin Netanyahu misses deadline to form Israel government, opening door for rivals
- Despite winning the most seats in the March election, the PM’s Likud party did not secure a majority in parliament and was unable to form a coalition
- Netanyahu’s failure gives his opponents a chance to take power and end his record tenure
Topic | Israel
