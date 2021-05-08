An Israeli policeman scuffles with a Palestinian during clashes at a holy site in Jerusalem on Friday. Photo: Reuters
53 Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site
- Officers responded to thrown rocks with tear gas and stun grenades at the Al-Aqsa Mosque
- There have been nightly clashes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, where Palestinian families face eviction from homes claimed by Jewish settlers
Topic | Israel
