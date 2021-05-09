Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo: Dalati & Nohra / DPA Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo: Dalati & Nohra / DPA
Iran dismisses Joe Biden’s doubts over Tehran’s commitment to nuclear talks

  • Biden said it remained unclear how seriously Iran was taking the continuing diplomatic efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal
  • Negotiations in Vienna are aimed at reaching a deal that would see Washington lift sanctions and Tehran reinstate nuclear restrictions

Updated: 3:48am, 9 May, 2021

