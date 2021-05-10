Michael Paul Moogan, a British national suspected of involvement in a plot to traffic huge quantities of cocaine, has been arrested in Dubai. Photo: Dubai police Force / AFP
British fugitive arrested in Dubai, charged with plot to traffic large quantities of cocaine
- Michael Paul Moogan had been on the run for eight years since a raid on a Rotterdam cafe thought to be a front for drug traffickers and cartels
- Moogan used different identities to elude capture and entered the emirate under a false name and nationality
