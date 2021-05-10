Palestinians assist a wounded woman amid clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday. Photo: AFP Palestinians assist a wounded woman amid clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Palestinians assist a wounded woman amid clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Israel defiant after violent clashes in Jerusalem

  • There has been days of unrest and soaring Israeli-Palestinian tensions at flashpoint holy site
  • Violence has drawn condemnations from Israel’s Arab allies, expressions of concern from US and UN

Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:01am, 10 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Palestinians assist a wounded woman amid clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday. Photo: AFP Palestinians assist a wounded woman amid clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Palestinians assist a wounded woman amid clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE