Palestinians assist a wounded woman amid clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Israel defiant after violent clashes in Jerusalem
- There has been days of unrest and soaring Israeli-Palestinian tensions at flashpoint holy site
- Violence has drawn condemnations from Israel’s Arab allies, expressions of concern from US and UN
Topic | Middle East
Palestinians assist a wounded woman amid clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday. Photo: AFP