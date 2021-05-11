Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Monday. Photo: Reuters Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Jerusalem violence: 9 dead as Hamas fires rockets, Israel replies with air strikes

  • Tensions escalated drastically after hundreds of Palestinians were injured by Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound
  • Militants fired 50 rockets from Gaza, including six aimed at Jerusalem, in what is believed to be the first rocket attack on the city since 2014

Associated Press
Updated: 3:52am, 11 May, 2021

