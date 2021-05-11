The USS Monterey, seen docked at Constanta in June 2011, was one of the vessels involved in the encounter on Monday. Photo: Reuters
US military ship fires 30 warning shots in close encounter with Iranian vessels
- Fast boats from Iran came as close as within 137 metres of US ships, the Pentagon said, in the second such incident in the past month
- The latest incident comes as world powers and Iran seek to speed up efforts to bring Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord
Topic | US-Iran tensions
The USS Monterey, seen docked at Constanta in June 2011, was one of the vessels involved in the encounter on Monday. Photo: Reuters