The USS Monterey, seen docked at Constanta in June 2011, was one of the vessels involved in the encounter on Monday. Photo: Reuters The USS Monterey, seen docked at Constanta in June 2011, was one of the vessels involved in the encounter on Monday. Photo: Reuters
The USS Monterey, seen docked at Constanta in June 2011, was one of the vessels involved in the encounter on Monday. Photo: Reuters
World /  Middle East

US military ship fires 30 warning shots in close encounter with Iranian vessels

  • Fast boats from Iran came as close as within 137 metres of US ships, the Pentagon said, in the second such incident in the past month
  • The latest incident comes as world powers and Iran seek to speed up efforts to bring Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord

Topic |   US-Iran tensions
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:59am, 11 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The USS Monterey, seen docked at Constanta in June 2011, was one of the vessels involved in the encounter on Monday. Photo: Reuters The USS Monterey, seen docked at Constanta in June 2011, was one of the vessels involved in the encounter on Monday. Photo: Reuters
The USS Monterey, seen docked at Constanta in June 2011, was one of the vessels involved in the encounter on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE