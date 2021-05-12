A car and a bus are seen in Holon, Israel after they were hit by a rocket fired by Hamas on Tuesday. Photo: DPA
Hamas fires 130 rockets at Tel Aviv after Israel strikes residential building
- There was no immediate indication on fatalities, or how many of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system
- The tower struck earlier in Gaza also housed offices of several Hamas officials
Topic | Israel
