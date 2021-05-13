Smoke and flames rise after an Israeli strike on a building in Gaza City, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE Smoke and flames rise after an Israeli strike on a building in Gaza City, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US sends envoy as Israel-Gaza barrages spiral, Hamas commander killed

  • Truce ‘not on our lips’, says Israeli military spokesman, with PM Netanyahu calling deadly air strikes ‘just the beginning’
  • At least 65 people have been killed in Gaza since violence escalated on Monday, while six have died in Israel

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:55am, 13 May, 2021

