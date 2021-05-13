Television footage shows an Israeli mob attacking a person they considered an Arab man on the seafront promenade of Bat Yam, a town south of Israel's commercial capital Tel Aviv. Photo: Kan 11 public broadcaster via AFP
Shocking mob ‘lynching of Arab’ shown live on Israeli TV
- The man was dragged out of his car and beaten by a crowd of dozens until he lost consciousness
- The attack takes place amid the most intense hostilities between Israel and Gaza’s armed groups in years
Topic | Israel
