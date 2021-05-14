Explosions are seen during Israeli air strikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
US blocks UN meeting on Israel and Gaza, amid escalating violence
- The US objected to a request by China, Norway and Tunisia for Security Council talks on Friday, but was open to a possible session next week
- At least three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward Israel, an attack that threatens to open a new front in the fighting
