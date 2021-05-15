Palestinian protesters hurl stones during clashes with Israeli forces in the Palestinian neighbourhood of Shuafat, neighbouring the Israeli settlement of Ramat Shlomo, in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on Friday. Photo: AFP
West Bank erupts in protest as hundreds of Palestinians clash with Israeli forces
- Since Monday night, Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, which has pounded the Gaza Strip in return with air strikes
- In Gaza, 126 people have been killed, including 31 children and 20 women. In Israel, seven people have been killed, including a six-year-old boy and a soldier
