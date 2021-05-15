Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former US president Donald Trump and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan signing the Abraham Accords in September 2020. Photo: AFP
Israel’s violent escalation in Gaza creates diplomatic headaches for Gulf states that embraced new ties
- Less than a year after signing normalisation agreements with Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have been forced to change course
- Abraham Accords were signed at the behest of former US president Donald Trump, who hailed the ‘dawn of a new Middle East’
Topic | Middle East
