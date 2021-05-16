Palestinian paramedics inspect the wreckage of Al-Jalaa tower in Gaza City, which housed several media outlets including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, after it was hit by an Israeli air strike on Saturday. Photo: DPA
Israeli air strike destroys Gaza building housing international media outlets
- Hours after the media building was struck, Israel bombed the home of Khalil al-Hayeh, a top leader of Gaza’s ruling militant Hamas group
- Associated Press staff and other tenants safely evacuated the building after the military phoned to warn that the strike was imminent
Topic | Middle East
