Palestinian paramedics inspect the wreckage of Al-Jalaa tower in Gaza City, which housed several media outlets including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, after it was hit by an Israeli air strike on Saturday. Photo: DPA Palestinian paramedics inspect the wreckage of Al-Jalaa tower in Gaza City, which housed several media outlets including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, after it was hit by an Israeli air strike on Saturday. Photo: DPA
Palestinian paramedics inspect the wreckage of Al-Jalaa tower in Gaza City, which housed several media outlets including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, after it was hit by an Israeli air strike on Saturday. Photo: DPA
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Israeli air strike destroys Gaza building housing international media outlets

  • Hours after the media building was struck, Israel bombed the home of Khalil al-Hayeh, a top leader of Gaza’s ruling militant Hamas group
  • Associated Press staff and other tenants safely evacuated the building after the military phoned to warn that the strike was imminent

Topic |   Middle East
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:55am, 16 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Palestinian paramedics inspect the wreckage of Al-Jalaa tower in Gaza City, which housed several media outlets including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, after it was hit by an Israeli air strike on Saturday. Photo: DPA Palestinian paramedics inspect the wreckage of Al-Jalaa tower in Gaza City, which housed several media outlets including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, after it was hit by an Israeli air strike on Saturday. Photo: DPA
Palestinian paramedics inspect the wreckage of Al-Jalaa tower in Gaza City, which housed several media outlets including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, after it was hit by an Israeli air strike on Saturday. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE