Palestinians hold hands and burn tires as they protest against the latest tensions in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza Strip on Sunday. Photo: AFP
UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for immediate end to fighting in Israel and Gaza
- Opening the council’s first public meeting on the conflict, Guterres said the United Nations is ‘actively engaging all sides toward an immediate ceasefire’
- The death toll in Gaza jumped to 181 overnight, including 47 children
Topic | Israel
