Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men evacuate an injured man after the collapse of grandstand seating at a synagogue in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev in the occupied West Bank outside Jerusalem on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Two killed and dozens injured in bleacher collapse at Israel synagogue near Jerusalem
- The Magen David Adom rescue service said paramedics had treated more than 157 people for injuries and pronounced two dead
- The accident comes weeks after a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel that killed 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews
Topic | Israel
