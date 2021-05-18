Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border on Monday. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden tells Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu he backs ceasefire, in pivot on Gaza strife
- The president stopped short of publicly calling for a truce with Hamas, but his comments mark a significant shift in the US approach to the Middle East crisis
- At least 222 people, mostly Palestinians, have been killed since violence in the region escalated more than a week ago
