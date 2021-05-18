The remains of a destroyed residential building which was hit by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on Tuesday. Photo: AFP The remains of a destroyed residential building which was hit by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
The remains of a destroyed residential building which was hit by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Israel
World /  Middle East

Two Thai workers killed in Israel-Gaza fighting as truce calls mount

  • Israel said it would press on with the offensive amid calls by world powers for an end to the conflict
  • The UN aid agency said more than 52,000 Palestinians have been displaced by Israeli air strikes

Topic |   Israel
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:50pm, 18 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The remains of a destroyed residential building which was hit by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on Tuesday. Photo: AFP The remains of a destroyed residential building which was hit by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
The remains of a destroyed residential building which was hit by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE