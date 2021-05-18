The remains of a destroyed residential building which was hit by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Two Thai workers killed in Israel-Gaza fighting as truce calls mount
- Israel said it would press on with the offensive amid calls by world powers for an end to the conflict
- The UN aid agency said more than 52,000 Palestinians have been displaced by Israeli air strikes
Topic | Israel
