A Palestinian youth looks for salvageable items amid the rubble of the Kuhail building, which was destroyed in an early morning Israeli air strike on Gaza City on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Death toll climbs in Israel-Gaza conflict amid UN deadlock
- United Nations Security Council meeting breaks up after less than an hour, with no statement issued
- Israel’s bombing campaign has killed 217 Palestinians, including 63 children, and wounded more than 1,400 people; 12 have died on the Israeli side
