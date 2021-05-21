Children wave Palestinian flags during a protest supporting the children in Gaza, in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Thursday. Photo: AP
breaking | Israel approves ‘mutual and unconditional’ Gaza ceasefire with Hamas
- A Hamas official said the truce would begin at 2am on Friday
- US President Biden has urged Netanyahu to seek ‘de-escalation, while Egypt is mediating between the two sides
Topic | Middle East
