Joe Biden with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2010. Photo: AP
Israel and Hamas agree ceasefire but Gaza crisis tests Biden’s foreign policy priorities
- President Biden came under heavy pressure from progressive Democrats to take on a more assertive role, as well as a stronger line with Israel
- The administration’s more activist tone is a clear departure from the stand-back approach that marked its first few months in office
Topic | Middle East
