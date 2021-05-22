The latest round of Israeli bombardment completely destroyed 205 residential blocks or homes in Gaza. Photo: EPA-EFE The latest round of Israeli bombardment completely destroyed 205 residential blocks or homes in Gaza. Photo: EPA-EFE
Egyptian mediators work to firm up Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza

  • Egypt sent a delegation to Israel to discuss ways of shoring up the ceasefire, including with aid for Palestinians in Gaza
  • US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank next week

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:10pm, 22 May, 2021

