The latest round of Israeli bombardment completely destroyed 205 residential blocks or homes in Gaza. Photo: EPA-EFE
Egyptian mediators work to firm up Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza
- Egypt sent a delegation to Israel to discuss ways of shoring up the ceasefire, including with aid for Palestinians in Gaza
- US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank next week
Topic | Israel
