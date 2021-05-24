Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, centre, a member of Iran’s top Supreme National Security Council. Photo: AP
Iran says international inspectors may no longer get access to images of nuclear sites
- Last-minute discussions on Sunday underscored the narrowing window for the United States and other nations to reach terms with Iran
- The Islamic Republic is already enriching and stockpiling uranium at levels far beyond those allowed by its 2015 nuclear deal
