Sheikha Latifa, right, daughter of the ruler of Dubai, in an undated Instagram photo taken in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Reuters Sheikha Latifa, right, daughter of the ruler of Dubai, in an undated Instagram photo taken in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Reuters
Sheikha Latifa, right, daughter of the ruler of Dubai, in an undated Instagram photo taken in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Reuters
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Social media posts appear to show ‘missing’ Dubai princess Sheikha Latifa

  • Sheikha Latifa and her supporters claim she has been held against her will on the orders of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai
  • The images, if verified, would mark one of the few times Sheikha Latifa has been photographed in public since she attempted to escape on a yacht three years ago

Topic |   Middle East
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:30am, 24 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sheikha Latifa, right, daughter of the ruler of Dubai, in an undated Instagram photo taken in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Reuters Sheikha Latifa, right, daughter of the ruler of Dubai, in an undated Instagram photo taken in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Reuters
Sheikha Latifa, right, daughter of the ruler of Dubai, in an undated Instagram photo taken in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE