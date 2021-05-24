Sheikha Latifa, right, daughter of the ruler of Dubai, in an undated Instagram photo taken in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Reuters
Social media posts appear to show ‘missing’ Dubai princess Sheikha Latifa
- Sheikha Latifa and her supporters claim she has been held against her will on the orders of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai
- The images, if verified, would mark one of the few times Sheikha Latifa has been photographed in public since she attempted to escape on a yacht three years ago
