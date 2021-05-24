A man surveys the damage of a building that was destroyed during an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. Photo: AP A man surveys the damage of a building that was destroyed during an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. Photo: AP
Unrest in Israel, Gaza violence could prompt new general election

  • The recent events have complicated efforts by a divided anti-Netanyahu camp to reach a deal to oust the hawkish premier
  • A new poll could be a boon to PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who has spent 12 consecutive years in office

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:50pm, 24 May, 2021

