Israeli emergency services transport the body of an assailant, who was shot dead by police after stabbing two Israeli men, in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, on Monday. Photo: AFP Israeli emergency services transport the body of an assailant, who was shot dead by police after stabbing two Israeli men, in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, on Monday. Photo: AFP
Israeli emergency services transport the body of an assailant, who was shot dead by police after stabbing two Israeli men, in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, on Monday. Photo: AFP
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Israel-Palestinian tensions simmer ahead of US envoy Antony Blinken’s visit

  • Israeli police said an attacker stabbed two young Israeli men in Jerusalem before police shot him dead
  • US President Joe Biden said Blinken will meet ‘with Israeli leaders about our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security’

Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:33am, 25 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Israeli emergency services transport the body of an assailant, who was shot dead by police after stabbing two Israeli men, in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, on Monday. Photo: AFP Israeli emergency services transport the body of an assailant, who was shot dead by police after stabbing two Israeli men, in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, on Monday. Photo: AFP
Israeli emergency services transport the body of an assailant, who was shot dead by police after stabbing two Israeli men, in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE