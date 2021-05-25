Israeli emergency services transport the body of an assailant, who was shot dead by police after stabbing two Israeli men, in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, on Monday. Photo: AFP
Israel-Palestinian tensions simmer ahead of US envoy Antony Blinken’s visit
- Israeli police said an attacker stabbed two young Israeli men in Jerusalem before police shot him dead
- US President Joe Biden said Blinken will meet ‘with Israeli leaders about our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security’
Topic | Middle East
