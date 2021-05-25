Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Blinken pledges US aid to rebuild Gaza, Israel’s Netanyahu vows ‘very powerful’ response if Hamas breaks truce
- The US Secretary of State said Washington would also ensure that Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers do not benefit from reconstruction assistance
- Blinken said he hoped to rebuild relationships with the Palestinian people after holding talks with the Israeli Prime Minister
Topic | Israel
