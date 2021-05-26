A man in Damascus casts his vote on May 26, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Syrians head to polls with Assad set to extend grip on power in war-torn nation
- The controversial vote is the second election since the start of a decade-long conflict that has killed 388,000 and displaced half the pre-war population
- With opponents abroad barred from running and no voting in the swathes of territory outside his control, Assad faces just two virtually unknown challengers
Topic | Syrian conflict
A man in Damascus casts his vote on May 26, 2021. Photo: Reuters