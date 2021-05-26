A man in Damascus casts his vote on May 26, 2021. Photo: Reuters A man in Damascus casts his vote on May 26, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A man in Damascus casts his vote on May 26, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Syrian conflict
World /  Middle East

Syrians head to polls with Assad set to extend grip on power in war-torn nation

  • The controversial vote is the second election since the start of a decade-long conflict that has killed 388,000 and displaced half the pre-war population
  • With opponents abroad barred from running and no voting in the swathes of territory outside his control, Assad faces just two virtually unknown challengers

Topic |   Syrian conflict
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:17pm, 26 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man in Damascus casts his vote on May 26, 2021. Photo: Reuters A man in Damascus casts his vote on May 26, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A man in Damascus casts his vote on May 26, 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE