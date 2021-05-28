A boy holds a candle at the site of a house that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza. Photo: Reuters A boy holds a candle at the site of a house that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza. Photo: Reuters
UN to launch investigation of possible Israeli war crimes in Gaza

  • The Human Rights Council ordered a probe into violations during the recent 11-day war, as well as abuses and their ‘root causes’ in the decades-long conflict
  • UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet voiced particular concern about the ‘high level of civilian fatalities and injuries’ from Israel’s attacks on Gaza

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:43am, 28 May, 2021

