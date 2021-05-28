Syrians wave national flags and a large portrait of President Bashar al-Assad as they celebrate in the streets of the capital Damascus on Thursday. Photo: AFP Syrians wave national flags and a large portrait of President Bashar al-Assad as they celebrate in the streets of the capital Damascus on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Syrians wave national flags and a large portrait of President Bashar al-Assad as they celebrate in the streets of the capital Damascus on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Syrian conflict
Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad wins by landslide in fraught election

  • The leader was re-elected to a fourth term in office with 95.1 per cent of the votes, extending his rule over the war-torn country
  • Assad was running against two obscure candidates, who received less than 5 per cent of the votes between them

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:20am, 28 May, 2021

