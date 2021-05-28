Syrians wave national flags and a large portrait of President Bashar al-Assad as they celebrate in the streets of the capital Damascus on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad wins by landslide in fraught election
- The leader was re-elected to a fourth term in office with 95.1 per cent of the votes, extending his rule over the war-torn country
- Assad was running against two obscure candidates, who received less than 5 per cent of the votes between them
Topic | Syrian conflict
