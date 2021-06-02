Israel’s President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal. Photo: EPA Israel’s President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal. Photo: EPA
Israel’s President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal. Photo: EPA
Israel
World /  Middle East

Isaac Herzog elected Israel’s 11th president as opposition coalition races to oust Netanyahu as PM

  • The Israeli presidency exerts little power, primarily meeting with party leaders after legislative elections and tasking candidates with forming governments
  • But the president does have the ability to grant pardons – a potentially important function as Netanyahu faces trial for alleged fraud, bribery and breach of trust

Topic |   Israel
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:54pm, 2 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Israel’s President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal. Photo: EPA Israel’s President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal. Photo: EPA
Israel’s President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE