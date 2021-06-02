Israel’s President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal. Photo: EPA
Isaac Herzog elected Israel’s 11th president as opposition coalition races to oust Netanyahu as PM
- The Israeli presidency exerts little power, primarily meeting with party leaders after legislative elections and tasking candidates with forming governments
- But the president does have the ability to grant pardons – a potentially important function as Netanyahu faces trial for alleged fraud, bribery and breach of trust
Topic | Israel
