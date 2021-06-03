Iranian media has claimed the Makran, which was commissioned this year, can serve as a platform for electronic warfare and special operations missions. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies handout via Reuters
politico | US monitoring Iranian warships that may be headed to Venezuela
- An Iranian frigate and the Makran, a former oil tanker that was converted to a floating forward staging base, have been heading along the east coast of Africa
- Tehran’s intent in sending the vessels in the direction of the western hemisphere remains a mystery, as does their cargo
Topic | US-Iran tensions
