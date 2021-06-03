Iranian media has claimed the Makran, which was commissioned this year, can serve as a platform for electronic warfare and special operations missions. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies handout via Reuters Iranian media has claimed the Makran, which was commissioned this year, can serve as a platform for electronic warfare and special operations missions. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies handout via Reuters
Iranian media has claimed the Makran, which was commissioned this year, can serve as a platform for electronic warfare and special operations missions. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies handout via Reuters
World /  Middle East

politico | US monitoring Iranian warships that may be headed to Venezuela

  • An Iranian frigate and the Makran, a former oil tanker that was converted to a floating forward staging base, have been heading along the east coast of Africa
  • Tehran’s intent in sending the vessels in the direction of the western hemisphere remains a mystery, as does their cargo

Topic |   US-Iran tensions
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 4:18am, 3 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Iranian media has claimed the Makran, which was commissioned this year, can serve as a platform for electronic warfare and special operations missions. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies handout via Reuters Iranian media has claimed the Makran, which was commissioned this year, can serve as a platform for electronic warfare and special operations missions. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies handout via Reuters
Iranian media has claimed the Makran, which was commissioned this year, can serve as a platform for electronic warfare and special operations missions. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE