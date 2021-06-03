Yair Lapid, head of the centrist Yesh Atid party, delivers a statement to the press in Jerusalem on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Israel opposition leader Yair Lapid clinches deals to unseat Benjamin Netanyahu
- Lapid’s main partner is nationalist Naftali Bennett, who would serve as premier first under a proposed rotation between the two men
- The agreement comes just before a midnight deadline to form a governing coalition
