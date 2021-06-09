A worker on the Caddebostan shore of Turkey’s Marmara Sea, cleans mucilage, or ‘sea snot’, a jelly-like layer of slime that develops on the surface of the water. Photo: AFP
Turkey launches disaster management campaign to save Sea of Marmara from ‘sea snot’
- The thick layer of organic matter, known as marine mucilage, has spread through the sea south of Istanbul
- Environment Minister Murat Kurum said sea surface-cleaning and barrier-laying boats were working to prevent the spread of the ‘sea snot’
Topic | Turkey
A worker on the Caddebostan shore of Turkey’s Marmara Sea, cleans mucilage, or ‘sea snot’, a jelly-like layer of slime that develops on the surface of the water. Photo: AFP