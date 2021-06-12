Yossi Cohen, former director of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency. Photo: AP Yossi Cohen, former director of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency. Photo: AP
Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen signals Israel attacked Iran nuclear assets at Natanz site

  • In July 2020, a mysterious explosion tore apart Natanz’s advanced centrifuge assembly, which Iran later blamed on Israel
  • Cohen did not directly claim the attacks, but his comments to Israeli TV programme Uvda offered the closest acknowledgement yet of an Israeli hand in the attacks

Associated Press
Updated: 5:26am, 12 Jun, 2021

