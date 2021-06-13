Members of Syria’s Civil Defence service (White Helmets) sift through the rubble at Al-Shifaa hospital in Afrin, northern Syria, on Saturday. Photo: AFP Members of Syria’s Civil Defence service (White Helmets) sift through the rubble at Al-Shifaa hospital in Afrin, northern Syria, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Thirteen killed and several wounded in two artillery attacks on Syria hospital and residential area

  • A local Turkish official said sources at the hospital claimed the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia hit the building with a missile launcher
  • The governor’s office in Turkey’s Hatay province, bordering Afrin, said missiles were fired from the Tel Rifat area controlled by the Syrian government

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:56am, 13 Jun, 2021

