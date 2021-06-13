Members of Syria’s Civil Defence service (White Helmets) sift through the rubble at Al-Shifaa hospital in Afrin, northern Syria, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Thirteen killed and several wounded in two artillery attacks on Syria hospital and residential area
- A local Turkish official said sources at the hospital claimed the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia hit the building with a missile launcher
- The governor’s office in Turkey’s Hatay province, bordering Afrin, said missiles were fired from the Tel Rifat area controlled by the Syrian government
Topic | Syrian conflict
