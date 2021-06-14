Israelis celebrate the swearing in of the new government in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Israel’s Knesset approves new coalition, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s record 12 years in office
- Naftali Bennett, the head of a small ultranationalist party, was sworn in as prime minister after a narrow 60-59 vote in parliament
- Bennett will have to maintain an unstable coalition of eight parties from the political right, left and centre, including a small Arab faction
Topic | Israel
