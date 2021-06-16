Israelis lift flags during the March of the Flags outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City on June 15. Photo: AFP Israelis lift flags during the March of the Flags outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City on June 15. Photo: AFP
Israeli nationalists march through Jerusalem in test for new government

  • Riot police were out in full force for the controversial procession, while at least 17 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police firing stun grenades
  • Confrontations in contested Jerusalem helped trigger 11 days of fighting between Israel and Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group last month

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:35am, 16 Jun, 2021

