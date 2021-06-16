Explosions light up the night sky above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces strike the Palestinian enclave. Photo: AFP Explosions light up the night sky above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces strike the Palestinian enclave. Photo: AFP
Explosions light up the night sky above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces strike the Palestinian enclave. Photo: AFP
Israel responds to ‘arson balloons’ with first air strikes on Gaza since ceasefire

  • Israel-Gaza violence erupts for first time since end of last month’s fighting
  • The flare-up followed a march in East Jerusalem on Tuesday by Jewish nationalists

Reuters
Updated: 8:22am, 16 Jun, 2021

