Explosions light up the night sky above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces strike the Palestinian enclave. Photo: AFP
Israel responds to ‘arson balloons’ with first air strikes on Gaza since ceasefire
- Israel-Gaza violence erupts for first time since end of last month’s fighting
- The flare-up followed a march in East Jerusalem on Tuesday by Jewish nationalists
Topic | Middle East
Explosions light up the night sky above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces strike the Palestinian enclave. Photo: AFP