Iran hardliner Ebrahim Raisi wins presidential election

  • Raisi, 60, will take over in August as Iran seeks to salvage its tattered nuclear deal with major powers and free itself from punishing US sanctions
  • All three of his rivals on Saturday conceded even before official results were announced. He will replace outgoing President Hassan Rowhani

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Tehran

Updated: 3:12pm, 19 Jun, 2021

Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian ultraconservative cleric and the country’s new president-elect. Photo: AFP
