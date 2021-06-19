Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian ultraconservative cleric and the country’s new president-elect. Photo: AFP
Iran hardliner Ebrahim Raisi wins presidential election
- Raisi, 60, will take over in August as Iran seeks to salvage its tattered nuclear deal with major powers and free itself from punishing US sanctions
- All three of his rivals on Saturday conceded even before official results were announced. He will replace outgoing President Hassan Rowhani
Topic | Iran
