A Palestinian medical worker receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Palestinian Medical Centre in the West Bank city of Dura. Photo: EPA-EFE A Palestinian medical worker receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Palestinian Medical Centre in the West Bank city of Dura. Photo: EPA-EFE
Israel insists coronavirus vaccines, rejected by Palestinian Authority over expiration date concerns, were safe

  • Israel and the Palestinian Authority announced a vaccine swap that would have seen Israel send 1.4 million doses in exchange for a reciprocal amount later this year
  • The PA’s Health Minister Mai Alkaila cancelled the deal, saying the delivery showed a June expiration date, sooner than the agreed July-August date

Reuters
Updated: 1:32am, 20 Jun, 2021

