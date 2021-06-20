A Palestinian medical worker receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Palestinian Medical Centre in the West Bank city of Dura. Photo: EPA-EFE
Israel insists coronavirus vaccines, rejected by Palestinian Authority over expiration date concerns, were safe
- Israel and the Palestinian Authority announced a vaccine swap that would have seen Israel send 1.4 million doses in exchange for a reciprocal amount later this year
- The PA’s Health Minister Mai Alkaila cancelled the deal, saying the delivery showed a June expiration date, sooner than the agreed July-August date
